 Country whose common is great is a great nation: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

  • India
Was speaking at a function at Lokmanya Seva Sangh in Mumbai’s Vile Parle area

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat being felicitated during a public lecture on Social Transformation-Role of Institutions in Mumbai on Wednesday. @poonam_mahajan/PTI



PTI

Mumbai, March 27

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said the country whose common man is great is a great nation and that every person plays an important role in social transformation.

He was speaking at a function at the Lokmanya Seva Sangh in Mumbai’s Vile Parle area.

“A country whose common man is great is a great nation. Hence, reform at the societal level is needed. A nation’s rise and fall are linked with society’s thought process and values,” he said.

Bhagwat said freedom fighter Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak inspired Keshav Hedgewar, who founded RSS in 1925, in his early social life.

Citing an example of Winston Churchill, former prime minister of the United Kingdom, from the World War II period, Bhagwat said he was almost ready to surrender before Germany, but he listened to the people and realised that they were ready to fight even with the kitchen knife.

“He (Churchill) gave his most famous speech in (UK) Parliament, boosting the morale (of his people), and England later won the war. He gave the credit to the people of England and said that he roared on behalf of them during the wartime, but the people were the real lions,” said Bhagwat.

The RSS chief said every person plays an important role in social transformation.

He expressed concerns that an extremely materialistic lifestyle has taken over society and is affecting familial bonds.

“The extreme materialistic views have dominated the country for many years. Families have become nuclear, and there is no one for ego management. I am sorry to say that families with higher education and income are disjointed. Such a scene is not seen among those earning less. Our society and our families need a better bonding,” he said.

The new generation doesn’t know Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap, Bhagwat rued.

