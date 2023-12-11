Couple kills hotelier, girlfriend over 'forced' extra-marital affair in Indore

Indore, December 11
A woman and her husband allegedly killed a hotelier and his girlfriend in Madhya Pradesh's Indore over a forced extra-marital affair, police said on Sunday.
The police on Sunday arrested the accused couple Mamta (32) and Nitin Pawar (35) for the murders that occurred in the limits of Aerodrome police station on Saturday, additional deputy commissioner of police Alok Kumar Sharma said.
Hotelier Ravi Thakur (42) and his girlfriend Sarita Thakur (38) were attacked and killed with sharp-edged weapons at her house, he said, adding that the bodies were found in a state of undress.
Sarita had introduced Mamta to the hotelier, and they became friendly and began an illicit relationship, the official said.
When Nitin got wind of the affair, the couple quarrelled about it. Thakur allegedly forced Mamta to continue their relationship using an objectionable video of her, he said.
Mamta called Thakur to Sarita's house, where she and her husband allegedly killed the woman first and later attacked the hotelier on his arrival, the official said.
A sword and knife used in killings have been recovered, and a detailed investigation is under way, he said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year
Article 370 was a temporary provision, says CJI as Bench pro...
Supreme Court verdict sad and unfortunate; but we have to accept it: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Says the people of the region are not happy with the verdict
Security beefed up across Kashmir ahead of SC verdict on Article 370
Leaders of PDP claim to be put under house arrest; restricti...
Mehbooba Mufti put under ‘house arrest’ ahead of Supreme Court verdict on Article 370
Police do not allow journalists to gather near NC president ...
Reports of house arrest or arrest of anyone ahead of SC verdict on Article 370 totally baseless: L-G Manoj Sinha
Says this is an attempt to spread rumours