Course on energy at IIT's UAE campus

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: On the second day of his three-day visit to the UAE, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled plans to launch the first master's course on energy transition and sustainability at IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi in January. The IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus is located within Zayed University. He highlighted the significance of the campus, emphasising its role in globalising India's education system and fostering mutual prosperity and well-being. TNS

Placement portal for tribal area students

New Delhi: To boost employment opportunities for students in rural and tribal areas, the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) introduced a job placement portal on Thursday. This initiative aims to connect talented students from these regions with both multinational companies (MNCs) and other Indian firms. AICTE Chairman TG Sitharam said the portal was much needed since employers hadn't been able to reach rural and tribal areas.

#Dharmendra