New Delhi, May 24
A Delhi court on Friday convicted Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar in a defamation case lodged against her by VK Saxena, the lieutenant governor of the national capital.
Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma found Patkar guilty of criminal defamation.
Under the relevant law, the activist may get a jail term of two years or fine or both as punishment.
Patkar and Saxena have been locked in a legal battle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).
Saxena was then the chief of Ahmedabad-based NGO National Council for Civil Liberties.
Saxena had also filed two cases against her for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Hands off!’ says Supreme Court; refuses to pass orders on ADR plea for full voter turnout data in 48 hours of polling
Bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta says the matter will be ...
Congress’s ‘royal family’ removed Amarinder Singh from CM’s post when he refused to obey orders: PM Modi at Gurdaspur rally
Says the Punjab CM cannot take decisions on his own and has ...
Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar
Raids were conducted late Thursday night and in the wee hour...
Teen was fully in his senses, attempts made to show he wasn't behind wheel: Pune police chief
There were attempts to make it appear as if the adult driver...
Court convicts activist Medha Patkar in defamation case filed by Delhi L-G VK Saxena
The activist may get a jail term of two years or fine or bot...