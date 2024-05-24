Court convicts activist Medha Patkar in defamation case filed by Delhi L-G VK Saxena

PTI

New Delhi, May 24

A Delhi court on Friday convicted Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar in a defamation case lodged against her by VK Saxena, the lieutenant governor of the national capital.

Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma found Patkar guilty of criminal defamation.

Under the relevant law, the activist may get a jail term of two years or fine or both as punishment.

Patkar and Saxena have been locked in a legal battle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).

Saxena was then the chief of Ahmedabad-based NGO National Council for Civil Liberties.

Saxena had also filed two cases against her for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#VK Saxena