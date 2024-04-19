Court defers order on framing charge against Brij Bhushan

PTI

New Delhi, April 18

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on April 26 its order on whether to frame charges against former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case lodged by six women wrestlers against him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot, who was scheduled to pass order on Thursday, deferred the matter after Singh moved an application before the court seeking further probe in the matter.

In his application, Singh sought time for making further submissions on charges and for further investigation, saying he was not in India on the date of one of the incidents, where a complainant has alleged that she was harassed at the WFI office. Singh’s counsel claimed that the Delhi Police had relied upon the call detail records (CDR) of the coach who had accompanied the complainant and stated that they had gone to WFI on September 7, 2022, where she was allegedly molested. However, the CDR has not been placed on record by the police, the counsel claimed.

The counsel further claimed that Singh was not in the country on the date when the offence is alleged.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh