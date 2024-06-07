Court denies bail to Kejriwal, says he’s fine

PTI

New Delhi, June 6

The extensive campaigning tours and related events undertaken by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal indicate that he does not appear to be suffering from any serious or “life threatening” ailment, a Delhi court has held while denying him interim bail.

In yet another setback to Kejriwal, the court on Wednesday dismissed his application for interim bail on medical grounds in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, as reported by the PTI.

“The extensive campaigning tours and related meetings or events undertaken by Arvind Kejriwal as highlighted during the course of arguments indicate that he does not appear to be suffering from any serious or ‘life threatening’ ailment so as to entitle him to the benefit,” Special Judge Kaveri Baweja said. The judge also extended Kejriwal’s judicial custody till June 19. The court is scheduled to take up on June 7 his application seeking default bail in the case.

In the order, the judge further held that grant of interim bail for conducting tests in order to determine if high ketone levels or the stated weight loss could have caused Diabetic Ketoacidosis “stands on an even weaker footing than a medical ground”.

“Apparently, as per the applicant himself, he seeks interim bail for ‘diagnosis’ of an anticipated ailment which, cannot be said to be a valid ground for the relief prayed for, particularly when this concern can be addressed while the applicant is in custody... There appears to be no reason as to why such diagnostic tests of the applicant cannot be got conducted while he is in custody,” the judge said, directing the jail authorities to take care of his medical needs.

