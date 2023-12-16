Court junks Arvind Kejriwal's plea in PM Modi's degree case

Ahmedabad: A court here has rejected Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his prosecution in a defamation case over his remarks regarding PM Modi’s educational degree. PTI
In 5 yrs, 1,761 loco pilots failed breathalyser test
New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that 1,761 loco pilots failed breathalyser test in the last five years and were subjected to disciplinary action as per the laid down policies.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...