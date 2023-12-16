Court junks Arvind Kejriwal's plea in PM Modi's degree case

PTI

Ahmedabad: A court here has rejected Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his prosecution in a defamation case over his remarks regarding PM Modi’s educational degree. PTI

In 5 yrs, 1,761 loco pilots failed breathalyser test

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that 1,761 loco pilots failed breathalyser test in the last five years and were subjected to disciplinary action as per the laid down policies.

