Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing

New Delhi, April 22
A Delhi Court on Monday rejected the petition of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeking permission to daily consult his doctor through video-conferencing for 15 minutes regarding his diabetes situation and fluctuating sugar levels. The special court also directed to constitute a medical board by the Director of AIIMS, whom the jail authorities would consult in case of special health consultation.
Kejriwal had filed a fresh plea seeking to consult his doctor daily through video-conferencing. The plea had also prayed for his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, to be allowed to join the video-conference. The court stated the jail authorities shall continue to take care of the CM’s health and in case of a specialised consultation, the authorities shall consult the medical board comprising a senior endocrinologist or diabetologist. The board shall prescribe a diet chart and exercise plan, if required, and it can also physically examine the CM. The court added that he be provided home cooked food with strict compliance to the medical board and till the time, he could be provided with home cooked food as per the diet chart of his private doctor.
