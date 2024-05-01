Court takes exception to IMA chief’s interview

New Delhi, April 30
Taking strong exception to Indian Medical Association (IMA) chief Dr R Asokan’s alleged comments against it in a media interview, the Supreme Court on Tuesday warned him of “serious consequences”.
“Bring it on record. This will be more serious than what has been happening till now. Be prepared for more serious consequences,” a Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah told senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi after he highlighted Dr Asokan’s comments.
Rohatgi, who represented Patanjali Ayurved co-founders Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, said: “I have come across a very disturbing interview yesterday by the IMA president saying why the court is pointing fingers at us. This is direct interference in the functioning of the court. He says these are unfortunate, vague comments by the Supreme Court and that it does not behove the Supreme Court.”
