 Courts must refrain from summoning govt officials as first resort, says SC; frames SOP : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Courts must refrain from summoning govt officials as first resort, says SC; frames SOP

Courts must refrain from summoning govt officials as first resort, says SC; frames SOP

Verdict came on an appeal of Uttar Pradesh Government challenging Allahabad High Court order

Courts must refrain from summoning govt officials as first resort, says SC; frames SOP

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, January 3

Courts must refrain from summoning government officials as “first resort” as asking them frequently to appear without a just cause is not permissible, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday and framed standard operating procedure for courts across the country to follow while seeking their presence.

Constantly summoning officials of the government instead of relying on the law officers representing the government runs contrary to the scheme envisaged by the Constitution, it said.

“The appearance of government officials before courts must not be reduced to a routine measure in cases where the government is a party and can only be resorted to in limited circumstances. The use of the power to summon the presence of government officials must not be used as a tool to pressurise the government, particularly, under the threat of contempt,” a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

The verdict came on an appeal of the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the Allahabad High Court order by which the Secretary (Finance) and the Special Secretary (Finance) of the state were taken into custody for seeking recall of the orders pertaining to notification of rules for providing domestic servants to retired chief justices and judges of the high court.

“The High Court did not have the power to direct the State Government to notify Rules proposed by the Chief Justice pertaining to post-retiral benefits for former Judges of the High Court. The Chief Justice did not have the competence to frame the rules under Article 229 of the Constitution. Further, the High Court, acting on the judicial side, does not have the power to direct the Government to frame rules proposed by it on the administrative side,” the apex court said while setting aside the high court order.

“The conduct of the High Court in frequently summoning government officials to exert pressure on the government, under the threat of contempt, is impermissible. Summoning officials repeatedly, instead of relying on the law officers representing the government or the submissions of the government on affidavit, runs contrary to the scheme envisaged by the Constitution,” the 31-page judgement penned by the CJI said, and termed the high court’s approach “erroneous”.

It said the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be applicable to all court proceedings involving the government in cases before the Supreme Court, high courts and all other courts acting under their respective appellate and/or original jurisdiction or proceedings related to contempt of court.

The top court directed that its judgement containing the SOP be communicated to the registrar general of every high court.

“Courts must refrain from summoning officials as the first resort. While the actions and decisions of public officials are subject to judicial review, summoning officials frequently without just cause is not permissible. Exercising restraint, avoiding unwarranted remarks against public officials, and recognizing the functions of law officers contribute to a fair and balanced judicial system.

“Courts across the country must foster an environment of respect and professionalism, duly considering the constitutional or professional mandate of law officers, who represent the government and its officials before the courts...,” it said.

One of the directions in the SOP said the court should not direct the presence of an official solely because the official’s stance in the affidavit differs from the court’s view.

In such cases, if the matter can be resolved based on existing records, it should be decided on merits accordingly, the verdict said.

“The power of criminal contempt could not be invoked by the High Court against officials of the Government of Uttar Pradesh on the ground that the application for recall of the First Impugned Order was ‘contemptuous’. The actions of the officials do not meet the standard of both ‘criminal contempt’ and ‘civil contempt’,” it said.

The verdict dealt with the facts of the case and past judgements of the top court, and said there was no iota of doubt that “this Court directed the state governments to frame schemes for post-retiral benefits.”

“The ...judgements of this court did not grant the Chief Justices of High Courts, acting on the administrative side, the power to frame rules about post-retiral benefits for former judges that must mandatorily be notified by the State Governments. Further, the Court recognized the need for flexibility and granted state governments the leeway to duly account for local conditions,” it said.

Such directions by the high court are impermissible and contrary to the separation of powers envisaged by the Constitution, it said.

“The High Court cannot direct the State Government to enact rules on a particular subject, by a writ of mandamus or otherwise,” it said.

The high court, acting on the judicial side, cannot compel the state government to notify the rules proposed by the chief justice in the purported exercise of his administrative powers, it said.

“Policymaking by the government envisages various steps and the consideration of various factors, including local conditions, financial considerations, and approval from various departments. The High Court cannot use its judicial powers to browbeat the State Government to notify the Rules proposed by the Chief Justice,” it said.

On invoking criminal contempt against officials, it said while initiating proceedings of contempt of court, the court must act with great circumspection.

“In the present case, the State of Uttar Pradesh was availing its legitimate remedy of filing a recall application. From a perusal of the record, it appears that the application was filed in a bona fide manner...,” it said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court #Uttar Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Sanjay Kundu back as Himachal Pradesh DGP; Supreme Court stays High Court order to shift him

2
Punjab

Win-win for Punjab govt, creditors lose Rs 5,500 cr in Goindwal plant deal

3
Haryana

Fresh protest erupts in Indian wrestling; this time against Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh

4
Haryana

Giving lift to strangers on Haryana highway costs trader his car, Rs 2.5 lakh, lands him in hospital

5
Punjab

‘PhD Sabziwala’: Punjabi University says offer open for Sandeep to continue as guest faculty

6
Entertainment

How a fraud posing as cop convinced Bollywood actor that she had drugs in her parcel; robs her of lakhs

7
Punjab

Man from Punjab's Gurdaspur held at Delhi airport for carrying 50 cartridges in his baggage

8
Diaspora

24-yr-old Muktsar man Jashanpreet Singh Canada jail officer

9
Delhi

‘Busy with Rajya Sabha polls, send questionnaire’: Kejriwal to ED as he skips 3rd summons in Delhi excise policy case

10
Punjab

Congress brass to meet Punjab leaders Raja Warring, Partap Singh Bajwa over alliance with AAP

Don't Miss

View All
5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Top News

73 killed, 170 injured in twin blasts at ceremony honouring slain Iranian commander Soleimani

Over 100 killed, 188 injured in twin blasts at ceremony honouring slain Iranian commander Soleimani

Explosions occur near Gen Qassem Soleimani's grave site in K...

Sanjay Kundu to remain DGP; SC stays High Court direction asking Himachal govt to shift IPS officer from post

Sanjay Kundu back as Himachal Pradesh DGP; Supreme Court stays High Court order to shift him

Bench grants liberty to Kundu to move the High Court to seek...

Supreme Court directs SEBI to complete probe within 3 months in remaining 2 cases of Adani-Hindenburg row

No ground to order investigation by SIT into allegations against Adani group, says Supreme Court

Tells SEBI to complete probe in 3 months in 2 pending cases ...

‘My mother is getting threat calls from former WFI chief Brij Bhushan’s supporters’, alleges Sakshi Malik

My mother is getting threat calls from former WFI chief Brij Bhushan’s supporters: Sakshi Malik

‘Wrestling Federation of India without Sanjay Singh is accep...

Divya Pahuja, girlfriend of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli, shot dead in Gurugram hotel

Former model Divya Pahuja, out on bail in case related to gangster Gadoli’s 'fake' encounter, shot dead in Gurugram hotel

Gangster Gadoli was killed in a Mumbai hotel on February 7, ...


Cities

View All

Truckers’ strike leads to panic buying of fuel at Amritsar petrol stations

Truckers’ strike leads to panic buying of fuel at Amritsar petrol stations

Heavy rush seen in Tarn Taran

Digging in fog at bypass road poses a threat to commuters

No thaw in chill yet as cold wave continues in Amritsar

SKM announces Delhi Morcha from February 13

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes command of Chetak Corps

Chandigarh admn removes curbs on petrol and diesel sales

Chandigarh admn removes curbs on petrol and diesel sales

Chandigarh admn removes curbs on petrol and diesel sales

Truckers’ stir: Fuel ‘shortage’ triggers panic buying in Chandigarh

Cold conditions to continue in Chandigarh, respite likely after three days

Chandigarh Administration imposes fuel sale restrictions

BJP-led Centre hatching conspiracy to arrest CM Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning in general elections, alleged AAP

Modi govt wants to arrest Arvind Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning in general election: AAP

Leopard enters house in Haryana's Gurugram; injures youth

Delhi shivers at 7.3 degrees as cold wave tightens grip; 26 trains running late due to fog

‘Busy with Rajya Sabha polls, send questionnaire’: Kejriwal to ED as he skips 3rd summons in Delhi excise policy case

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi approaches police over ‘death threats’

Truckers’ strike hits fuel supply

Jalandhar: Truckers’ strike hits fuel supply

‘Visiting petrol pump was like going near a celebrity’

No need to worry, says Kapurthala DC

Assault victim dies

Cops suspect it to be case of robbery, murder

Oil tanker catches fire on highway in Punjab’s Khanna, leads to panic

Oil tanker catches fire on highway in Punjab’s Khanna, leads to panic

Truckers’ strike leads to fuel shortage, panic buying in Ludhiana

No need to panic, says DC Malik

Traffic affected on various roads near fuel pumps

New Year gift: Rs 756-crore elevated highway to be ready by Jan 26

‘PhD Sabziwala’: Punjabi University says offer open for Sandeep to continue as guest faculty

‘PhD Sabziwala’: Punjabi University says offer open for Sandeep to continue as guest faculty

Strike triggers panic at fuel stations in Patiala; no need to panic, says DC Sawhney

Fuel supply takes a hit in Fatehgarh Sahib amid nationwide strike

Intense cold wave grips Patiala, homeless worst-affected

Punjabi University, Patiala, gets nod for four-year BA-B Ed