Cousins commit suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur after families oppose their ‘relationship’

Shahjahanpur, June 22
Man and his cousin committed suicide allegedly after their families opposed their ‘relationship’, police here said on Saturday.
The incident occurred on Friday in the Astoli village.
Kuldeep (20) was allegedly in a relationship with his 18-year-old cousin. When their families found out, they opposed their affair. Following this, Kuldeep got married a few months ago and the girl was supposed to get married on July 9, Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Awasthi said.
When the girl’s family member went to collect hay for their cattle in a hut built near their house, they found her and Kuldeep hanging and informed the police, Awasthi said.
The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he added.
