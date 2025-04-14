Ahead of the April 16 hearing, the CPI and Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay have moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

In its petition through its general secretary D Raja, the CPI has contended that despite opposition from the masses, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed without proper consideration of the objections raised by the members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee and the other stakeholders.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor Vijay, too, has filed a petition in the top court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Passed by the Rajya Sabha during the wee hours of April 4, with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, received President Murmu’s assent on April 5. The Lok Sabha passed the Bill on April 3, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it. The Centre notified it on April 8.

Under the amended law, only self-owned resources can be declared as Waqf after ensuring the inheritance rights of women and children and the DC will determine that land being donated by a Muslim is actually in his ownership. It also empowers state governments to nominate members, including representatives from backward classes and both Shia and Sunni communities to Waqf boards.

However, the CPI alleged that the amendment substantially curtailed the autonomy of the Waqf Board and fundamentally transformed the framework of the Waqf Act, 1995. “It vests unchecked authority in the Central government over the administration of the Waqf Board, thereby infringing upon the rights guaranteed under Articles 25,26, and 29 of the Constitution,” the CPI submitted.

A Bench of CJI Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice KV Viswanathan is scheduled to take up on April 16 as many as 10 petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including those filed by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Arshad Madani.

The other petitioners were RJD MP Manoj Jha and another, AAP MLA in Delhi Amanatullah Khan, Association for Protection of Civil Rights, Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama and another, Taiyyab Khan Salmani, Anjum Kadari, Mohammad Shafi and another and Mohammad Fazalurrahim and another.

As Madani urged the top court to stay the operation of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, the Centre has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court to pre-empt the possibility of any ex-parte order.

The DMK has also filed a petition against the amendment through its party deputy general secretary and Lok Sabha MP A Raja, who was also a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

The petitioners alleged that the amended law imposed “arbitrary restrictions” on Waqf properties and their management, undermining the religious autonomy of the Muslim community and took away various protections accorded to Waqfs and discriminated against Muslims.