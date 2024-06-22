‘Cracks’ in Atal Setu sea bridge connecting south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai; Congress, BJP trade barbs

PTI

Mumbai, June 21

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday alleged corruption in the construction of the Atul Setu sea bridge connecting south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, saying that cracks have appeared on it within months of inauguration.

Patole, who inspected the bridge, claimed that the construction quality of the bridge was poor and that a portion of the road has caved in by one foot. However, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Congress and said it was spreading lies on the issue. His party and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority said the cracks were not on the bridge but on the approach road.

