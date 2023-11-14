Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recalls mischievous childhood antics on Children’s Day

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 14

In a nostalgic tweet, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar shared a glimpse into his mischievous childhood.

Childhood is incomplete without a bit of mischief.



When I was a kid, my friends and I would flatten the tyres of the cars parked in Sahitya Sahwas. The thorough professionals that we were, our job wasn’t done until ALL 4 tyres were flattened.



Rewind the time and tell me the… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 14, 2023

Tendulkar reminisced about his youthful days, where he and his friends engaged in a playful yet daring act of flattening tyres of cars parked at the housing society, Sahitya Sahawas.

The cricket maestro mentioned about the professionalism they brought to their mischief, emphasising that the job was not considered complete until all four tyres of a car were flattened.

Tendulkar’s tweet resonated with many, striking a chord with those who fondly recalled their childhood adventures on Children’s Day.

I remember stealing mangoes from neighbour's Bageecha was the naughtiest thing in childhood.



Taste of stolen mangoes in childhood was different level 😜



Happy#childrensday#children pic.twitter.com/08kIKkRHJa — Being Indian 🇮🇳 (@SunilSa02606284) November 14, 2023

That’s crazy! I used to throw water balloons at the cars passing by our street. One time, I hit a police car and they chased me all the way to my house. I had to hide under the bed. 😱 — Shivam Kahar (@ishivamkahar) November 14, 2023

As a child, I used to love treating every stick as a cricket bat. I broke many Lathis (walking stick) of my granddad while practising cricket shots 😃 — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) November 14, 2023

Sneaking out from class to play/watch cricket matches 😃😃 — Simha (@SimhaTweetz) November 14, 2023

When I was young, I used to use motorbike wheels to run downhill, sometimes hitting pedestrians 🤣 — ChanhPham🛸 (@thanhchanh87) November 14, 2023

