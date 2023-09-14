 Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur among 3 Indians on TIME100 NEXT 2023 list of emerging leaders : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur among 3 Indians on TIME100 NEXT 2023 list of emerging leaders

Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur among 3 Indians on TIME100 NEXT 2023 list of emerging leaders

Kaur, 34, secured ‘legendary status back in 2017 when she scored a then-record 171 not out off just 115 balls in a World Cup match against Australia

Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur among 3 Indians on TIME100 NEXT 2023 list of emerging leaders

Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur. PTI file



PTI

New York, September 14

Three Indians, including cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, were named by TIME magazine as the top 100 emerging leaders shaping the world.

The ‘2023 TIME100 Next: the Emerging Leaders Shaping the World’ list, released on Wednesday, featured three Indians, Kaur, Nandita Venkatesan and Vinu Daniel. It also featured Indian-origin Nabarun Dasgupta.

Underlining that time at the top has not dulled Kaur’s competitive streak, the magazine said the Indian skipper’s “fire and flair have been instrumental in transforming women’s cricket from fringe curiosity to one of the world’s most valuable sporting assets.”

Kaur, 34, secured “legendary status back in 2017 when she scored a then-record 171 not out off just 115 balls in a World Cup match against Australia, leaving spectators agog at her extraordinary talent,” the release said.

It said the cricketer is still making headlines, getting suspended for two matches and fined 75 per cent of her match fee in July for criticising umpires during India’s draw against Bangladesh.

In March, Kaur was announced as the captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI) team ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Five franchises of the WPL sold for a combined USD 570 million in January, and in March, Kaur led the Mumbai Indians to become the league’s first champions.

Venkatesan, 33, is a tuberculosis survivor who lost her hearing during her bout with a multidrug-resistant version of the disease, a side effect of the toxic cocktail of drugs she took during treatment.

She was named on the list, together with Phumeza Tisile, a South African health activist, who too lost her hearing to the disease.

Together with Médecins Sans Frontières and Tisile, the longtime advocate filed a petition with the Indian government to deny pharma company Johnson & Johnson a secondary patent for a safer and more effective drug to treat TB after its initial patent expired.

This made way for cheaper generics to treat the disease.

In March, India rejected the secondary patent, a landmark victory that will help make the drug available at a much lower price and separately, Johnson & Johnson announced an agreement this summer that will make generic versions more accessible in lower-income countries, the release said.

“We had to undergo what we had to undergo,” Venkatesan said. “But maybe we could prevent this from happening to others,” she added.

Daniel, who owns a studio, Wallmakers, was quoted as saying that “his best teachers were masons, workers, and locals in Kerala, India.”

“While a student there, he met his hero Laurie Baker—an architect celebrated for energy-efficient, evocative buildings—who shared Mahatma Gandhi’s advice: the ideal house should be made of materials found within a five-mile radius,” the release said.

His studio uses mud and waste as the chief components to make structures that are both utilitarian and alluring, according to its website.

“Vinu teaches us respect for local wisdom and material culture are keys for a truly responsible attitude towards the environment and the future,” the release said.

Indian-origin scientist Dasgupta helped launch a programme through a non-profit that cleared bottlenecks stopping the opioid-overdose-reversing drug naloxone from getting to the front lines.

After creating new supply arrangements and buying the treatment in bulk, the organisation distributed over 1.6 million doses across the country in the past year, helping end a life-threatening drug shortage.

“Few Americans have done more to prevent drug–overdose deaths than Nabarun Dasgupta,” the release said.

Dasgupta also devised a system of swabbing street drugs and testing them, collecting valuable information to help scientists and drug users alike.

He aims to use science to answer big questions about drugs. “With 100,000 people dying a year, it’s not theoretical,” the scientist said.

#Australia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

2
Punjab

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

3
India

Thank you Shah Rukh Khan for exposing corrupt, policy paralysis-ridden Congress-led UPA rule: BJP

4
Science Technology

UFO expert presents ‘non human’ bodies with three fingered hands and feet at Mexican Congress: Report

5
Punjab

'Dear Jassi': Punjab honour killing film based on Indo-Canadian Jassi Sidhu in competition at 2023 London Film Festival

6
J & K

Commanding Officer, Major, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight

7
Ludhiana

Khanna SSP suspended SHO for ‘poorly’ handling probe in alleged beef recovery case

8
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

9
Haryana

DHBVN slaps notices on 25 societies for flouting norms

10
India

Top Zelenskyy aide says India, China have ‘low intellectual potential’

Don't Miss

View All
Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Top News

INDIA alliance has pledged to destroy Sanatan, must unite to defeat them: PM Modi

INDIA alliance has pledged to destroy Sanatan, must unite to defeat them: PM Modi

Was speaking at an event in election-bound Madhya Pradesh wh...

Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA bloc parties

Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA bloc parties

Accuses PM of using a government function to abuse the Oppos...

‘Please show me the school, if it is newly built’: AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

The former cop later deletes his comment on the post

Students at Patiala’s Punjabi University protest after girl student’s mysterious death

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

Allege the ailing girl was scolded by a professor

Fresh gunfight breaks out in Kashmir's Kokernag day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed; 2 militants trapped

Fresh gunfight breaks out in Kashmir's Kokernag day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed; 2 militants trapped

Security forces have launched an aerial operation to take on...


Cities

View All

‘Please show me the school, if it is newly built’: AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal inaugurate state’s first School of Eminence at Chheharta in Amritsar

School of Eminence an eye-wash, says BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina

VVIP movement brings traffic to halt in Amritsar

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 56: Contaminated water supply bane of Ward No. 56

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 Junior Resident doctors continue strike, patients in the lurch

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Bull gores woman, Chandigarh MC catchers flee

No stopping snatchers, two more fall prey in City Beautiful

After three-year hiatus, Delhi varsity gears up for student poll

After three-year hiatus, Delhi varsity gears up for student poll

SC junks plea to lift Delhi cracker ban

Two die of toxic fumes inside manhole in Delhi

Notification for energy audit of buildings soon

Body found in drain near Noida

Man desecrates ‘Gutka Sahib’ in Nurmahal during ongoing feud with mother, booked

Man desecrates ‘Gutka Sahib’ in Nurmahal during ongoing feud with mother, booked

Students exposed to risk at Smart Government School

Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni: Industry hopes govt will fulfil poll promises

Sports body fails to get invite, holds ‘Karobari Milni’

Farmers’ 3-day stir outside minister’s residence ends

Cyber wing recovers ~84L of victims in eight months

Cyber wing recovers Rs 84L of victims in eight months

Trio dupe man of Rs 40 lakh

Patient’s Death: House surgeons freshers with no clinical experience: SMO

Ludhiana teen to address edtech event in London

Govt buses ferry AAP workers to Amritsar, passengers suffer

Students at Patiala’s Punjabi University protest after girl student’s mysterious death

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

Patiala residents question widening of chowk on Upper Mall Road

Punjab gears up to tackle stubble burning

At Nabha, locals oppose reconstruction of road

Patiala MC shuts eyes to leaking sewers at Chhoti Baradari