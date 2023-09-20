CRPF jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Sukma district

Dantewada, September 20
A Central Reserve Police Force jawan was on Wednesday injured when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxalites, exploded in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, a senior police official said.
The incident took place at around 7.30 am near Kamarguda police camp under the Jagargunda police station area when a squad of CRPF's 231st battalion was out on a search operation, he said.
The IED exploded around a kilometre away from the camp on Sukma-Dantewada inter-district border, resulting in minor splinter injuries on the legs of assistant sub-inspector Sagar Singh Tomar, he said.
The jawan was administered first aid at the camp and was being shifted to a local hospital in Dantewada, the official said.
The blast took place on the strategically important Aranpur (Dantewada)-Jagargunda (Sukma) road, construction of which was recently completed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bring women's reservation bill immediately, count castes, ensure OBC pie: Sonia Gandhi
Sonia seeks to corner the BJP government asking them to imme...
Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert
Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...
Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi
These remarks are made by Australian Foreign Minister Penny ...
Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar
The cases include three of sedition
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue during UNGA address
Erdogan says this in his address to the General Debate on Tu...