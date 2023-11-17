 CRPF jawan killed, 2 others injured in IED explosion in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum : The Tribune India

  • India
  • CRPF jawan killed, 2 others injured in IED explosion in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

CRPF jawan killed, 2 others injured in IED explosion in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

The incident took place around 2.30 pm when a team of security personnel was conducting anti-Maoist operation in Goilkera area

CRPF jawan killed, 2 others injured in IED explosion in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), November 17

A CRPF jawan was killed and two others were injured on Friday when the proscribed CPI (Maoist) triggered an IED explosion in a forest in West Singhbhum district, police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm, as a team of security personnel was conducting an anti-Maoist operation in Goilkera area, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

The injured jawans were airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi, he said.

One of them succumbed to his injuries in the course of treatment, Shekhar said.

