CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Raipur, December 17
A sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed and a constable injured in an encounter between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Sunday, police said.
The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda police station area when a team of the CRPF’s 165th battalion was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.
The operation was launched at around 7 am from Bedre camp towards Ursangal village, he said.
During the operation, an exchange of fire broke out in which sub-inspector Sudhakar Reddy was killed and constable Ramu sustained bullet injuries, he said.
After the exchange of fire stopped, four suspects were rounded up from the spot, he said, adding a joint team of security personnel was carrying out a search in the area.
The injured constable was being shifted to hospital for treatment, the official said.
