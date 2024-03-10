Crucial twin-lane tunnel connecting Tawang opens

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 9

A strategically significant twin-lane tunnel under Sela, a 13,700 feet Himalayan massif on the route between Tezpur and Tawang, was opened today, which will ensure all-weather connectivity to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in western Arunachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually dedicated to the nation the tunnel built by the Border Roads Organisation. Constructed at a cost of Rs 825 crore, the tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang across Sela on the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang road, boosting the preparedness of the armed forces, the Ministry of Defence said.

India and China were involved in war in western Arunachal Pradesh in 1962. A nine-month-long standoff had ensued in 1986 at Sumdorong Chu. In December 2022, the two sides had clashed at Yangtse.

Arunachal gets all-weather twin-lane sela tunnel 13,700 ft Elevation Rs 825 cr cost 1,003 metre is length of first single-tube Sela tunnel; 1,595 metre that of second

90 lakh man-hours taken with an average of 650 labourers working daily for 5 years

71,000 MT cement, 5,000 MT steel & 800 MT explosives used in construction

5 years taken by BRO to complete project

3,000 cars & 2,000 trucks can ply every day; strategically key due to LAC proximity

80 kmph is the maximum speed allowed

The tunnel will provide year-round connectivity and shorten the travel time between Tezpur and Tawang by almost 90 minutes, besides doing away with the long circuitous mountain route that often gets blocked in winter.

In his address today, PM Modi voiced government’s unwavering commitment to the development of the Northeast region. “The Sela tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity and improve ease of travel for the people of Tawang. Work on many tunnels is going on in the region,” he said.

The Prime Minister criticised the “earlier neglect” of the development of border villages. He reiterated that his government worked as per the needs of the nation and not for electoral benefits.

The Sela tunnel has been constructed using the new Austrian tunnelling method and incorporates safety features of the highest standards.

The foundation stone of the tunnel was laid by the Prime Minister on February 9, 2019. It has been completed in just five years, overcoming challenges of difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju were among the dignitaries present during the inauguration ceremony.

