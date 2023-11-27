Crushing terror with full might: PM on 26/11 anniv

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India today was combating terror with “full ardour” due to its fortitude, as he paid tributes to the martyrs and victims of Mumbai terror attacks, which took place 15 years ago on November 26, 2008.

“We can never forget November 26. It was on this very day that the country had come under the most dastardly terror attack. Terrorists had shaken Mumbai and the entire country. But it is India’s fortitude that made us surmount the ordeal. We are now crushing terror with full ardour. I pay homage to all of them who lost their lives in the attack,” he said during his monthly radio broadcast “Mann Ki Baat”. On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 persons, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during a 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

The Prime Minister also noted that November 26 is also important for another reason as in 1949, the Constituent Assembly had adopted the Constitution of India on this day. He, however, said it was a “misfortune” that the Constitution’s first amendment related was to curtailing the “Freedom of Speech” and “Freedom of Expression”.

But, he added, through the 44th Amendment, the “wrongs committed during the Emergency have been duly rectified”.

Touching upon his campaign to encourage “vocal for local”, the PM urged people not to go abroad for holding family weddings. He said by hosting weddings in the country, the nation’s money would remain within and would also generate employment opportunities for people here.

“Why don’t we hold such wedding ceremonies in our own country? It is possible that the kind of system you want may not be there today, but if we organise such events, systems will also develop. This is a topic related to very big families. I hope this pain of mine will definitely reach those families,” the Prime Minister said.

