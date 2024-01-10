Custodial death: High Court upholds life term for ex-cop Sanjiv Bhatt

Ahmedabad, January 9
The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal filed by former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt against his conviction in a 1990 custodial death case in which he was sentenced to life imprisonment.
A Division Bench of Justices Ashutosh Shastri and Sandeep Bhatt upheld the conviction of Bhatt and co-accused Pravinsinh Zala under Sections 302, 323 and 506 of the IPC. The court also dismissed an appeal filed by the state government seeking to enhance the sentences of five other accused who were acquitted of murder but convicted under Sections 323 and 506. While Bhatt and Zala are lodged in jail, the court cancelled the bail bonds of these five accused who are out of jail.
“We have also gone through the reasoning recorded by the trial court while convicting the concerned accused persons for offences punishable under Section 302 of the IPC,” the Division Bench said.
