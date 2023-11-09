Custody battle with Mahua Moitra: Advocate Dehadrai says pet dog back with him

New Delhi, November 9
Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, who has been locked in a running battle with TMC MP Mahua Moitra over the custody of a pet dog, on Thursday said Henry was back with him.
A complaint by Dehadrai, whom Moitra had referred to as a “jilted ex”, led to the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommendation for the TMC MP’s expulsion from Parliament.
Welcome back Henry!— Jai Anant Dehadrai (@jai_a_dehadrai) November 9, 2023
Thank you for all the support, prayers and wishes ❤️
Henry is thrilled to be back home. pic.twitter.com/xFxfgqXLDJ
“Welcome back Henry. Thank you for all the support, prayers and wishes. Henry is thrilled to be back home,” he posted on X, along with a short video of him petting the dog.
In a complaint to Delhi Police earlier this week, the advocate alleged that the TMC MP was using his pet as an “excuse to come personally” to his residence in a bid to intimidate him. He also accused her of “trespassing”, “criminal intimidation” and “breach of peace” at his residence.
The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Thursday recommended Moitra’s expulsion from the House for accepting “illegal gratifications” from a businessman to raise questions in Parliament at his behest.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey forwarded a complaint against Moitra by Dehadrai to the Lok Sabha speaker, accusing her of taking bribes for asking questions in the House at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The speaker referred the complaint to the Ethics Committee.
Moitra had earlier denied the charge of receiving any pecuniary benefit. She termed the Lok Sabha panel recommendation a “pre-fixed match by a kangaroo court”.
