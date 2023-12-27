Custody of three vivo executives up by 2 days

New Delhi: A Delhi court has extended by two days the ED custody of three vivo-India executives in a money laundering probe against the Chinese phone-maker and others. PTI
Navy’s MiG-29K suffers tyre-burst at Goa airport
Panaji: A MiG-29 K fighter of the Navy suffered a tyre-burst on the taxiway at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Tuesday just before take-off, affecting the services of passenger flights.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will find culprits from depths of seas: Rajnath on drone attacks
Some forces jealous of India’s growth, will keep them at bay...
No alliance: Punjab Congress leaders flag ‘vendetta’ by AAP
Won’t brush off concerns, assures top brass
For ‘fair probe’, HP High Court orders shifting of DGP, Kangra SP
Palampur businessman had alleged harassment