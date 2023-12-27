Custody of three vivo executives up by 2 days

PTI

New Delhi: A Delhi court has extended by two days the ED custody of three vivo-India executives in a money laundering probe against the Chinese phone-maker and others. PTI

Navy’s MiG-29K suffers tyre-burst at Goa airport

Panaji: A MiG-29 K fighter of the Navy suffered a tyre-burst on the taxiway at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Tuesday just before take-off, affecting the services of passenger flights.

