Customer murdered at Hyderabad hotel after argument over extra curd

Hyderabad, September 11
An argument over extra curd for biryani led to the murder of a customer allegedly by the staff of a hotel in Hyderabad.
The shocking incident occurred at Meridian restaurant in Punjagutta, the heart of the city late on Sunday night.
Liyaqat, who was having dinner at the restaurant around midnight, was attacked by hotel employees during a heated argument after he demanded extra curd with the biryani.
The customer, who was injured in the attack, went to Panjagutta Police Station to lodge a complaint. While talking to policemen, he collapsed. The police took him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed. Later, the victim's body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.
Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig Quadri reached there and demanded justice for the victim's family. Police have registered a case and took up investigation.
