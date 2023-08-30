Customs seizes gold bar valued Rs 8.90 lakh at Trichy airport in Tamil Nadu

ANI

Tiruchirapalli, August 30

A gold bar was seized at Tiruchirapalli (Trichy) airport by Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), said customs officials. The AIU, Trichy Airport, on the basis of an intelligence report, seized a gold bar (24K) weighing 149 gram and valued at Rs. 8.90 lakh, said officials.

Further, according to the officials, the gold bar was extracted from yellow powder, concealed in two Nutella jars by a passenger, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Earlier, on Monday, the Air Customs at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi arrested three Kuwait nationals and recovered 4,001 gms of gold worth Rs 2.06 crore.

The Delhi Customs took to X to post, "On the basis of spot profiling, Customs at IGIA have seized silver coated gold jewellery weighing 4001 grams valued at 2.06 crore brought by 3 Kuwait nationals." All three were arrested under Customs Act, 1962, informed Delhi Customs, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

#Tamil Nadu