 CWC unanimously passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • CWC unanimously passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

CWC unanimously passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

CWC also adopts resolutions hailing role of Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka in Lok Sabha polls

CWC unanimously passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the extended Congress Working Committee meeting, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 8, 2024. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

The Congress Working Committee on Saturday unanimously passed the resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi won the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala.

Several party leaders joined the clamour for Rahul Gandhi to take up the post even as the Congress deliberated on the general election results at the CWC meeting.

“Our demand is the same as that of 140 crore people of the country that Rahul Gandhi has to take the position of the leader of the opposition,” Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said when asked whether Gandhi should assume the position of Leader of Opposition in the House.

“Rahul Gandhi has taken the responsibility of fighting for the cause of farmers, women and unemployment for the last 10 years,” he asserted.

“Rahul Gandhi said he will make a decision very soon,” said Congress general secretary K C Venugopal on CWC urging him to take up role of LoP.

He said the CWC also adopted the resolutions hailing role of Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Lok Sabha polls.

In the election results announced on June 4, the Congress emerged as the second-largest party in the Lok Sabha. This will be the first time that the Congress, since its ouster from power in 2014, will get the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

It failed to get the position in the past 10 years as its tally was below the requisite 10 per cent of total seats in the House, both in 2014 and 2019. — with PTI

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Kerala #Lok Sabha #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi #Uttar Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

2
Punjab

Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF

3
Punjab

Punjab Police ex-DIG gets 7-year jail for 1993 fake encounter

4
India

The Tribune Analysis: Maharashtra—Will BJP be able to damage control before Assembly polls?

5
Punjab

Tarn Taran fake encounter: Former SHO sentenced to life imprisonment for staged killing 31 years ago

6
India

From ‘right leader at right time’ to ‘fevicol ka jod’, this is what allies said while backing Modi as PM

7
India

India objects to ‘distasteful’ Indira float in Canada on Blue Star anniversary

8
India

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

9
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

10
Punjab

30-year-old woman hacked to death by masked man in Punjab’s Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...

CWC unanimously passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

CWC unanimously passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

CWC also adopts resolutions hailing role of Kharge, Sonia Ga...

Nitish Kumar was offered PM-ship by INDIA bloc but party has decided not to look back: JD(U)

Nitish Kumar was offered PM-ship by INDIA bloc but party has decided not to look back: JD(U)

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi says 'Nitish was the architect of the ...

Kangana Ranaut's fresh social media post amid ‘emotional outburst’ triggered ‘slapping’ claims

‘Ok with rape, murder also,’ asks Kangana Ranaut amid ‘slapgate’

In a post on X, the Mandi MP-elect asks people to look deepe...

30-year-old woman hacked to death by masked man in Punjab’s Mohali

30-year-old woman hacked to death by masked man in Punjab’s Mohali

A CCTV footage of the area revealed a masked man chasing the...


Cities

View All

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Over a decade after AIT auctioned plots, dream house eludes allottees

Man gets life sentence for son’s murder

Drugs seized in 62 cases destroyed at paper mill

Jail inmate injured in clash with prisoners

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: UT

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh: CAG flags irregularities in upkeep of firearms

Power tariff hike unfair, make 300 units free: Manish Tewari to JERC

Sippy Murder Case: Kalyani Singh provided with statements of 53 witnesses

Panchkula man loses Rs 1.61 cr in cyberfraud

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Post LS rout, INDIA bloc partners to go it alone in Assembly polls

Absconding since 2016, Malda quack held in Delhi

Exhibition to celebrate Shivaji opens in Capital

Patkar’s sentence in defamation case on July 1

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

As MP, Kangana should think before she speaks, says Mahila Kisan Union

Planning Board chief demands inquiry into misuse of funds

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

Bike, car catch fire after collision, father-son duo seriously hurt

Rain brings relief from scorching heat in city

At poll seizures worth Rs 37 crore, district seventh highest in state

Woman duped of Rs 57L by miscreants

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Pensioners’ body urges state government to concede to its demands

Man held for abusing staff at Khamano Civil Hospital