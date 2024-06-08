CWC unanimously passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

The Congress Working Committee on Saturday unanimously passed the resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi won the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala.

Several party leaders joined the clamour for Rahul Gandhi to take up the post even as the Congress deliberated on the general election results at the CWC meeting.

“Our demand is the same as that of 140 crore people of the country that Rahul Gandhi has to take the position of the leader of the opposition,” Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said when asked whether Gandhi should assume the position of Leader of Opposition in the House.

“Rahul Gandhi has taken the responsibility of fighting for the cause of farmers, women and unemployment for the last 10 years,” he asserted.

“Rahul Gandhi said he will make a decision very soon,” said Congress general secretary K C Venugopal on CWC urging him to take up role of LoP.

He said the CWC also adopted the resolutions hailing role of Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Lok Sabha polls.

In the election results announced on June 4, the Congress emerged as the second-largest party in the Lok Sabha. This will be the first time that the Congress, since its ouster from power in 2014, will get the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

It failed to get the position in the past 10 years as its tally was below the requisite 10 per cent of total seats in the House, both in 2014 and 2019. — with PTI

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Kerala #Lok Sabha #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi #Uttar Pradesh