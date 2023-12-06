Cyclone batters AP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 5

The cyclonic storm Michaung over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh resulted in heavy rain in parts of the state on Tuesday.

The IMD said towns and villages, including Narsapur, Vijayarai, Bapatla, Mehadrigadda dam and Machilipatnam, received extremely rainfall.

Officials informed Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that 9,500 rain-hit people were shifted to 211 relief camps across eight districts — Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Bapatla, Tirupati, Prakasam and Nellore. IMD said the impact of cyclone was receding in Tirupati and Nellore. No loss of life has been reported in Andhra Pradesh, though crops have been damaged and electricity supply disrupted in many parts. The rain stopped in Chennai on Tuesday, but most part of the city remained marooned.