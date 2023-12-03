 Cyclone Michaung to trigger heavy rain in Odisha, to cross Andhra Pradesh coast on Dec 5: IMD : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Cyclone Michaung to trigger heavy rain in Odisha, to cross Andhra Pradesh coast on Dec 5: IMD

Cyclone Michaung to trigger heavy rain in Odisha, to cross Andhra Pradesh coast on Dec 5: IMD

Fishermen advised not to venture into the sea till further notice

Cyclone Michaung to trigger heavy rain in Odisha, to cross Andhra Pradesh coast on Dec 5: IMD

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Bhubaneswar, December 3

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ and is likely to cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the IMD said in a bulletin.

The system could result in heavy rains in most parts of southern Odisha and coastal region of the state, it said. The name ‘Michaung’ (pronounced as migjaum) was suggested by Myanmar and it means strength or resilience.

The system which moved northwestwards with a speed of 5 kmph during the past six hours and intensified into a cyclonic storm lay centered at 5.30 am at about 300 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 310 km southeast of Chennai, 440 km southeast of Nellore, 550 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 550 km southsoutheast of Machilipatnam, the weather agency said.

It is likely to continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach the westcentral Bay Of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon.

“Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph,” the bulletin said.

Under its impact, Odisha will experience light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over south coastal and adjoining south interior Odisha during December 4-6 with isolated very heavy rainfall over the same region on December 5.

“Under the influence of the system, rain may resume in Odisha on December 3 with its intensity increasing in the next three days,” an official at the Regional Metrological Centre, Bhubaneswar said, adding that light to moderate rain and thundershower may occur at a few places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapti, Ganjam at one or two places in districts of coastal Odisha, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal on Sunday.

The IMD issued Yellow Warning (be updated) as heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is likely at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam on December 4. Similarly, it said that light to moderate rain and thundershowers may also occur at many places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapti, Ganjam, Puri, at a few places in Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and at one or two places in remaining parts of the state.

For December 5, the IMD issued Orange warning (be prepared) and forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) may occur at one or two places in the five districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam.

It also issued Yellow Warning (be updated) and forecast heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is also likely at one or two places in Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Puri.

This apart, it forecast light to moderate rain and thundershower is expected at most places in south coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and at many places in south interior Odisha, north coastal Odisha and at a few places in north interior Odisha.

Meanwhile, the state government has put all the coastal and southern district collectors on alert and cancelled the leave of field workers under the Agriculture department.

The East Coast Railways (ECoR) has cancelled the running of 54 trains in its jurisdiction in view of the rain and wind.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till further notice as the sea condition will remain rough to very rough.

The IMD said that squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely from December 4 evening along and off Odisha coast (Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur), and gradually increase becoming 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph from December 5 evening for subsequent 12 hours.

It would gradually decrease thereafter. Also, strong surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph is likely over Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada districts on December 5.

All ports in Odisha have been asked to hoist distant cautionary signal I, the IMD said.

#Andhra Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover reunite after 6 years, ready to revive their comedy magic on Netflix

2
Trending

Here is why netizens mention Rahul Gandhi as Modi-Meloni selfie goes insanely viral

3
India

After loss to Pakistan, India's envoy defends track record at UNESCO

4
India

Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP set to form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress wins Telangana

5
Punjab

Realtor Jeeta Maur’s meteoric rise under lens

6
Punjab

ED raids 2 ex-Punjab ministers; seizes documents, mobile phones

7
Business

Gold prices soar to lifetime high in India

8
India

Once court concludes accused is entitled to bail, it can't be for limited period: Supreme Court

9
India Assembly polls

Results in 4 states on Dec 3 as BJP, Congress face crucial electoral test ahead of General Election

10
India

Three pro-Khalistan men sentenced in Auckland for bid to kill Sikh radio host

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Election Early Leads LIVE: Tight race In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana

Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP set to form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress wins Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP set to form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress wins Telangana

Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, BJP is r...

MP Election Results LIVE: Counting begins; BJP, Congress all set for mega semis ahead of 2024 polls

Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE: BJP takes huge lead, Congress a distant second

BJP leading in 155 of 230 seats, Congress in 68

Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins for 199 seats

Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: BJP crosses half-way mark in a big setback to Congress

Counting of votes under way for 199 seats

Counting of votes underway in Chhattisgarh assembly elections

Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: BJP takes comfortable lead over Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress

Counting of votes in elections to 90-member Assembly began a...

Amid tight security, counting of votes begins in Telangana

Telangana Assembly poll results: Congress stays ahead, ruling BRS trails

Counting of votes in elections to 119-member Assembly starte...


Cities

View All

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Rs 11 per quintal cane price hike a joke: Farmers

Construction, demolition waste recycling plant not fully functional

3 peddlers held with 3.1-kg heroin

Rs 1.25L robbery case cracked, two arrested with weapon

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Mechanised sweeping at 13 villages, Mani Majra likely soon

Chandigarh Civic body blind to defunct lights

No sympathy for fraudsters misusing name of high-ups, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Need to revive diplomacy with Pakistan: Mani Shankar Aiyar

3 of Manipur family assaulted in Delhi

3 of Manipur family assaulted in Delhi

Smog engulfs Capital, 18 flights diverted

L-G launches drive for urbanised villages

Tihar authorities serve termination notices on 50

AIIMS set to use drones as medical couriers

City lacks disabled-friendly facilities

City lacks disabled-friendly facilities

Man dies, pillion rider hurt in road accident

Power plant's emission levels found within prescribed limits

World AIDS Day: Stress laid on importance of diagnosis, treatment

Rs 1.25L robbery cracked, 2 held with weapon

16% paddy area put on fire, straw from 84% managed scientifically

16% paddy area put on fire, straw from 84% managed scientifically

2 members of thieves’ gang arrested; 10 vehicles seized

Three women nabbed for seeking loan against fake gold jewellery

Shiv Mandir, Ishar Nagar roads show signs of damage post-recarpeting

Bajwa slams state govt for ‘wasting’ taxpayers’ money

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Theatre festival in in Patiala opens with play ‘Canada Da Laddu’

‘Checkmate Conquest’ at Mukat International School

Gunjan Chaddah to be in PSSSB