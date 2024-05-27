 Cyclone Remal: 3 injured in Kolkata; Metro Rail services, traffic disrupted : The Tribune India

  • India
  Cyclone Remal: 3 injured in Kolkata; Metro Rail services, traffic disrupted

Cyclone Remal: 3 injured in Kolkata; Metro Rail services, traffic disrupted

3 persons have suffered injuries in Manicktala area after the cyclone struck, though the exact cause is yet to be known

Cyclone Remal: 3 injured in Kolkata; Metro Rail services, traffic disrupted

Disaster response force personnel remove uprooted trees from a road after the landfall of Cyclone Remal in Kolkata on Monday. PTI



PTI

Kolkata, May 27

Three persons were injured and vehicular movement was disrupted as trees lay uprooted in several parts of Kolkata in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, which made landfall in West Bengal and neighbouring Bangladesh, officials said on Monday.

Reports of uprooting of trees have been received from Southern Avenue, Lake Place, Chetla, DL Khan Road, Dufferin Road, Ballygunge Road, New Alipore, Behala, Jadavpur, Golpark, Hatibagan, Jagat Mukherjee Park and College Street, as well as the city's adjoining Salt Lake area, they said.

As many as 68 trees were uprooted in Kolkata, and another 75 in nearby Salt Lake and Rajarhat area.

“Water-logging was reported from various places including Southern Avenue, Lake View Road, Pratapaditya Road, Tollygunge Phari, Alipore and Central Avenue, resulting in traffic diversion,” a senior officer of Kolkata Traffic Police said.

Three persons have suffered injuries in Manicktala area after the cyclone struck, though the exact cause is yet to be known, an official said.

Meanwhile, train services in the Sealdah South section of Eastern Railway resumed at 9 am after remaining suspended for three hours in the morning, an ER official said.

Flight services from the Kolkata airport also resumed on Monday morning after being suspended for 21 hours in view of the cyclone, a senior Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said.

However, operations of the Kolkata Metro were disrupted between Girish Park and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations, due to waterlogging on the tracks at Park Street and Esplanade stations, another official said.

Metro services are normal from Dakshineswar to Girish Park and from Kabi Subhas to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, he said.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said the municipal corporation was trying to address the situation on a war footing.

"The situation is not that worse compared to what it was when Cyclone Amphan hit. The trees are being removed to make way for traffic. The drainage pumps are also operating at full strength," Hakim told PTI.

Salt Lake Mayor Krishna Chakraborty said the uprooted trees had been removed and roads are clear for traffic movement.

Meanwhile, Governor CV Ananda Bose said in a message issued by the Raj Bhavan: "We are all greatly relieved that no reported casualty is there. Cyclone Remal is weakening. The people of Bengal are able to brave it with courage. We are keeping a watch on the situation. If there is any need, Raj Bhavan's doors are open for all."    

Bose has also constituted a task force at the Raj Bhavan. 

#Bangladesh #West Bengal


