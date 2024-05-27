Cyclone Remal: 8 Kolkata-bound flights diverted to other cities due to bad weather

PTI

Kolkata, May 27

Though flight services resumed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport here on Monday after a 21-hour suspension in the wake of severe Cyclone Remal, at least eight flights had to be diverted to other cities because of adverse weather conditions.

“So far, eight flights bound for Kolkata had to be diverted to other airports such as Guwahati, Gaya, Varanasi and Bhubaneswar due to bad weather,” an AAI spokesperson said.

The first departure from the city was IndiGo’s flight to Port Blair at 8.59 am, he added.

Kolkata airport director C Pattabhi said that no infrastructure suffered any damage due to the natural calamity.

“There were no waterlogging problems at the operational area as we used efficient pumps to drain out the water,” the airport director said.

Kolkata airport authorities had on Saturday decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose