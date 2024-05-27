Cyclone Remal: 8 Kolkata-bound flights diverted to other cities due to bad weather

Kolkata, May 27
Though flight services resumed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport here on Monday after a 21-hour suspension in the wake of severe Cyclone Remal, at least eight flights had to be diverted to other cities because of adverse weather conditions.
“So far, eight flights bound for Kolkata had to be diverted to other airports such as Guwahati, Gaya, Varanasi and Bhubaneswar due to bad weather,” an AAI spokesperson said.
The first departure from the city was IndiGo’s flight to Port Blair at 8.59 am, he added.
Kolkata airport director C Pattabhi said that no infrastructure suffered any damage due to the natural calamity.
“There were no waterlogging problems at the operational area as we used efficient pumps to drain out the water,” the airport director said.
Kolkata airport authorities had on Saturday decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajkot gaming zone fire: 6 officials suspended for lapses; Gujarat High Court says it doesn't have faith in state machinery
One of the partners of TRP gaming zone held; third arrest in...
Pune car crash: Juvenile’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police
The juvenile's father had called the doctor and offered him ...
Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna apologises to parents; says will appear before SIT on May 31
In a video statement, Revanna says he has ‘faith in court an...
Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court for extension of his interim bail by a week on medical grounds
Top court had on May 10 granted 21-day interim bail to the A...
Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court rejects bail plea of Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar
Kumar is accused of assaulting the AAP Rajya Sabha member at...