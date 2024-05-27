Cyclone ‘Remal’ hits Bengal, Bangladesh

New Delhi, May 26
The landfall of severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' commenced on Sunday evening between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts with an intensity of 110 to 120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph, the Met office said.
1 lakh moved to safety
- More than one lakh people in vulnerable areas shifted
- PM chairs meeting to review preparedness for cyclone
- Air, rail, road traffic affected; red alert in four Tripura districts
"The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' commenced over the adjacent coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh between Sagar Island and Khepupara close to the southwest of Mongla in the neighbouring country," the Met said. Gale wind speed reaching 110 to 120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph, was prevailing along and off West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts and north Bay of Bengal and is likely to continue for the next six hours and decrease thereafter, the Met added.
The Navy has initiated preparatory actions and is following standard operating procedures to start a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) response in the aftermath of the cyclone. The situation is being closely monitored at the Naval Headquarters, with comprehensive preparatory actions being undertaken by the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters, the Navy said.
It has readied two ships equipped with relief and medical supplies for immediate deployment. Additionally, naval aviation assets, including Sea King, Chetak helicopters and Dornier aircraft, are on standby. /Agencies
