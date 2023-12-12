Dalai Lama arrives in Sikkim after 13 years

IANS

Gangtok: Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, reached here on Monday morning for a three-day visit to Sikkim after a gap of 13 years. He was received by CM Prem Singh Tamang. PTI

Moitra moves SC, challenges her expulsion from LS

New Delhi: TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha. In her plea, Moitra called her expulsion as “unfair, unjust and arbitrary”.

#Dalai Lama #Sikkim