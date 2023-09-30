Danish Ali writes to PM Modi for action against Ramesh Bidhuri

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 29

BSP MP Danish Ali on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to condemn the remarks BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri made in the Lok Sabha on September 22 and also award a suitable punishment to him.

Ali also sought security citing “escalation of threats to him”.

“The PM has not broken his silence in the matter and this is unfortunate. He held another edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and the country was expecting him to take cognisance of the incident. Nothing would be more insulting for the country than to let a BJP MP who made such derogatory remarks go scot-free,” Ali said, referring to his letter to the PM.

The BSP member said the PM, as leader of the Lok Sabha, must make an example of Bidhuri so that no MP in future dares to make a hate speech in Parliament.

