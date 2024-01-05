 Dawood Ibrahim's childhood house in Maharashtra to be auctioned today : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Dawood Ibrahim's childhood house in Maharashtra to be auctioned today

Dawood Ibrahim's childhood house in Maharashtra to be auctioned today

The underworld don had lived at Mumbake village before moving to Mumbai in 1983

Dawood Ibrahim's childhood house in Maharashtra to be auctioned today

Dawood Ibrahim



ANI

Mumbai, January 5

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's childhood house and three other properties owned by his family in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri are set to be auctioned on Friday.

The four properties--all agricultural land--owned by Ibrahim's family are located at Mumbake village.

The properties have been placed for auction at a reserve price of Rs 19 lakh.

The properties were seized by authorities under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act.

According to an official statement, these properties take the form of agricultural land in Dawood Ibrahim's ancestral village, named Mumbake, at Khed in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

"Several bids have been received, and the bidding process is scheduled to take place between 2 pm and 3.30 pm on January 5," the statement read.

Earlier in 2017 and in 2020, 17 properties belonging to the underworld don were auctioned off.

Lawyer and Shiv Sena member Ajay Srivastava had bid for a string of shops in 2001, which are still caught in a legal tender.

Srivastava said he is hoping to get the deed to Dawood's ancestral home soon with plans to start a school there.

Dawood Ibrahim, a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, had lived at Mumbake village before moving to Mumbai in 1983. He left India after the bomb blasts that resulted in the death of 257 people.

#Dawood Ibrahim #Maharashtra #Mumbai


