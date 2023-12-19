Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?

New Delhi, December 18
Two unrelated incidents combined to spark speculation in India about the ill-health and even death of wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim, believed to be living in Karachi.
Intelligence sources here said there was information that Dawood had been keeping unwell. On Sunday, this news combined with the widespread Internet shutdown in Pakistan and a video from a Pakistani YouTuber, fuelled speculation on social media that Dawood had been poisoned by “unknown men”’ and had probably died. One X post even had details of Dawood’s funeral cortege which was then widely copied without attribution and posted liberally on X and Facebook.
Indian social media frenzy connected the Internet shutdown in Pakistan with Islamabad’s desire to keep the news under wraps. Debunking the connection, sources here said the shutdown was related to Imran Khan’s PTI’s “virtual jalsa” which the authorities wanted to prevent.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Efforts on to rescue 800 stranded passengers as Tamil Nadu battles with floods; Army pitches in
Though rain activity has almost come to a halt in most parts...
Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...
Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states
Names invited of eligible and willing IPS officers for filli...