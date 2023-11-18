 Day 7: Vertical hole, new road planned to reach 41 workers trapped in collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Day 7: Vertical hole, new road planned to reach 41 workers trapped in collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel

Day 7: Vertical hole, new road planned to reach 41 workers trapped in collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel

Notwithstanding government assurances, it is an agonising wait for families keeping vigil outside

Day 7: Vertical hole, new road planned to reach 41 workers trapped in collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel

A new auger machine arrives at the site where road workers are trapped in a tunnel after a portion of it collapsed, in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, on November 18, 2023. Reuters



PTI

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand), November 18

With time running out, officials on Saturday began preparations to drill a vertical hole from the top of the hill under which 41 workers have been trapped inside a collapsed tunnel for seven days with limited food and communication.

As the sun slipped behind the mountains and night fell on another day gone by, officials held out the hope that the Border Roads Organisations (BRO) road to create an alternative route to the under-construction Silkyara tunnel would be ready by Sunday afternoon and the rescue mission that had been stalled since Friday could finally resume.

“We are trying to make a vertical track from the top of the tunnel. A point at the top of the tunnel has been identified from where drilling will start soon.

“This track is about 1,000-1,100 metres long. Simultaneously, we are also conducting a survey to know how much time it will take. As per our calculations, the track should be ready by tomorrow afternoon,” BRO’s Major Naman Narula told reporters.

A high-performance drilling machine was brought here from Indore on Saturday to pierce through the rubble of the collapsed tunnel on the Char Dham route and was being assembled before it is deployed to resume drilling, officials at the site said.

The Silkyara tunnel, about 30 km from the district headquarters of Uttarkashi and a seven-hour drive from the Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, is part of the ambitious Char Dham all-weather road project of the central government. It is being constructed under the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The tunnel collapsed around 5.30 am last Sunday. One week on, as the hours ticked by, the desperation of families waiting outside mounted. That rescue operations had been suspended since Friday afternoon when a US-made auger machine deployed to drill and push in pipes through the rubble to prepare an escape passage for the workers developed a snag exacerbated the anxiety.

By the time the drilling was halted, the auger machine had drilled up to 24 metres through the rubble spread over a 60-metre area inside the tunnel.

While families back home and those gathered at the mouth of the tunnel counted the hours, officials waged their own frantic battle against time as they weighed the various options available to them.

“One option is to make a four-six inch long hole which will help in providing essential items to the trapped people. If the conditions are favourable, a three-feet diameter hole will also be made so people will be able to come out. This road is about 900 metres long. Hopefully, the road will be ready by tomorrow morning,” said RS Rao of the Directorate General Border Roads (DGBR).

Four machines have been currently put to work right now and four more are arriving, he added.

A team of officials from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and experts at the site also decided to work simultaneously on five plans to rescue the 41 men.

“The experts were one in their view that rather than working on just one plan we should work at the same time on five plans to reach the trapped workers as early as possible,” Bhaskar Khulbe, former advisor to the prime minister and now OSD in the Uttarakhand government, said at a press conference in Silkyara.

The five plans include drilling from one end to the other on both Silkyara and Barkot sides, vertical drilling from the top of the tunnel and perpendicular drilling, he said.

“Efforts to build a platform to start vertical drilling through the top of the tunnel have begun already,” he said.

The ONGC, RVNL, Satluj Jal Vikas Nigam Ltd, the BRO and the state PWD besides the NHIDCL will be the agencies carrying out different responsibilities to establish early access to the trapped workers, he said.

Khulbe is part of a team that includes Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Mahmood Ahmed, Deputy Secretary, PMO, Mangesh Ghildiyal, geologist Varun Adhikari and engineering expert Armando Capellan.

Asked about the rescue work being suspended at the tunnel for so long, Khulbe said it was time to look ahead. “We should think of what we can do now. Time is not appropriate to discuss what happened in the past.” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with officials at his official residence in Dehradun for an update on the crisis. He expressed the hope that the state-of-the-art machines manufactured in the country and abroad will be successful in rescuing the labourers.

“Under the guidance of the PMO, the state government is busy making all efforts to evacuate labourers trapped inside the tunnel are rescued. We hope we will soon succeed in the mission,” he said.

“The government stands with the families of workers who are trapped. Their safe and timely evacuation is our priority,” Dhami said.

Notwithstanding government assurances, it was an agonising wait for the families keeping vigil outside, despairing as the hours and days rolled on inexorably.

Their voices are getting weaker, their strength seemingly dimming, family members said after speaking to some of the workers.

Among those waiting was the family of Gabbar Singh Negi. His two brothers, Maharaj Singh and Prem Singh, and son Akash Singh have been camping outside, desperate for any sliver of news that comes their way. The family belongs to Kotdwar in the state.

Maharaj said he spoke to Gabbar through a pipe used for supplying oxygen and his voice sounded very feeble.

“I could not talk to my brother. His voice sounded very weak. He was hardly audible. Rescue work in the tunnel has come to a halt. Those trapped are also short of food and water. We have come to the end of our patience. What more can I say?” Maharaj told PTI.

Their brother Prem said the trapped workers are beginning to lose hope.

“Gabbar said he is alright but his voice is feebler now. They are getting light edibles like chana, kheer and badam. How long can they sustain on this?” Prem asked.

“India has gone digital. They talk about the success of India’s Chandrayan mission but they cannot evacuate our people trapped for around a week.”

The health condition of the men is worsening and his family back home getting increasingly panicky, added Haridwar Sharma, whose younger brother Sushil is among those inside the tunnel.

“All we are getting are assurances from authorities that the trapped labourers will be rescued. It has been nearly a week,” Sharma, who is from Bihar’s Rohtas district, told PTI.

“There is no work going on inside the tunnel. Neither the company nor the government is doing anything,” he added tearfully.

Rescue operations stalled around 2.45 pm on Friday. During the positioning of a fifth pipe, a big cracking sound was heard in the tunnel upon which rescue operation was suspended immediately, a statement from the NHIDCL tasked with the construction of the tunnel said in a statement on Friday night.

The sound created panic among the rescue team. An expert involved with the project warned about the possibility of further collapse in the vicinity. Subsequently, the pipe pushing activity was stopped.

The number of workers inside has been revised from 40 to 41. The NHIDCL, which is constructing the tunnel through Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd, came to know about this discrepancy on Friday.

Deepak Kumar from Muzaffarpur district in Bihar was identified as the 41st person to be stuck in the tunnel.

#Uttarakhand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

2
Punjab

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

3
Punjab

Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns

4
Punjab

Sikh teen stabbed to death in London street fight, 4 held

5
Punjab

Will develop Punjab as hub of medical tourism: CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Diaspora

3 men charged with murder of British Sikh teen in London

7
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sends Delhi L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

8
Himachal

Alliance Air discontinues Chandigarh-Kullu flights

9
Punjab

ASI shot in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru, three booked for murder

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court stays takeover of colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall

Don't Miss

View All
Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Top News

Maldives President Muizzu asks India to withdraw its military personnel

Maldives President Muizzu asks India to withdraw its military personnel

Muizzu had defeated India-friendly Ibrahim Solih in the pres...

Day 7: Vertical hole, new road planned to reach 41 workers trapped in collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel

Day 7: Vertical hole, new road planned to reach 41 workers trapped in collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel

Notwithstanding government assurances, it is an agonising wa...

Govt to meet social media platforms on deepfake issue; immunity will not apply if steps are not taken, says Vaishnaw

Govt to meet social media platforms to discuss deepfake issue; IT Minister warns immunity will not apply if platforms don't take action

Deepfakes refer to synthetic or doctored media that is digit...

ICC World Cup final: Ruthless India ready for date with history on Super Sunday

ICC World Cup final: Ruthless India ready for date with history on Super Sunday

Team India take on five-time champions Australia in a winner...

Haryana govt to move Supreme Court against quashing of law on 75 pc quota in pvt jobs for locals: Dy CM Chautala

Haryana to move Supreme Court against quashing of law on quota in private jobs

The high court decision has come as a setback to the JJP


Cities

View All

Vegetable trader’s death due to ‘dengue’ creates panic

Amritsar vegetable trader's death due to 'dengue' creates panic

Shimla-Amritsar flight service flagged off

ASI shot in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru, three booked for murder

Amritsar: Dispute over desilting turns ugly as AAP leader's brother shot at

Inaugural flight from Shimla arrives in Amritsar city

Amid Canada row, students explore Oz, UK for studies

Amid Canada row, Punjab students explore Oz, UK for studies

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Reinstatement of two MC officials withdrawn

Reinstatement of two Chandigarh MC officials withdrawn

Year on, electric vehicle charging stations in Chandigarh remain non-functional

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

Chandigarh Police issue advisory ahead of World Cup final

Fire breaks out at chemical store in Kharar

Delhi schools to resume classes from Nov 20 after GRAP IV curbs lifted

Delhi schools to resume classes from Nov 20 after GRAP IV curbs lifted

Air pollution in Delhi drops from 'severe' to 'very poor'

Centre orders removal of GRAP Stage-IV curbs in Delhi-NCR after air quality improves

Arvind Kejriwal sends Delhi L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

Delhi’s air quality improves slightly, but remains ‘severe’

Six youths try to set kiosk owner on fire in Jalandhar

Six youths try to set kiosk owner on fire in Jalandhar

5 gold chains looted from jewellery shop in Jalandhar

28 cases of farm fire filed in Jalandhar, 21 in Kapurthala

42 crop residue burning cases reported in Jalandhar, 25 in Kapurthala districts

Jalandhar: One hurt as car hits ACP's vehicle

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

Unauthorised waste dumping big concern

Lala Lajpat Rai’s Jagraon house in a shambles, courtesy govt’s apathy

Brick kiln owner booked for ‘confining’ labourers

Youth shot in Canada

3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

Farm fires: Accused not named in 38 of 39 FIRs in Patiala district

Former MLA organises cancer awareness camp