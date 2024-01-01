Day after attack, Manipur tense

PTI

Imphal, December 31

The situation in Manipur’s Moreh town continues to be tense a day after three commandos of Manipur Police were injured in a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at one of their posts in the border town on Saturday night, officials said.

“The commandos are now being treated at the Assam Rifles KPL camp and are stated to be out of danger,” the police said.

