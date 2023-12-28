Day after blast, Israel issues travel advisory; 2 youths caught on CCTV

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, December 27

Following the bomb explosion near the Israel Embassy here on Tuesday, the Israel National Security Council today issued an advisory for Israelis staying in India, particularly in New Delhi, advising them to avoid visiting crowded places and places that are used by western or Israeli visitors.

The police have, meanwhile, zeroed in on two suspects, who were caught on CCTV cameras near the embassy.

Police sources said two youths were seen walking close to the spot where the explosion had occurred.

The National Security Guard (NSG) along with forensic experts visited the spot on Wednesday morning and collected samples of leaves and grass that they suspected might contain chemicals used in the explosion. The sources said since no remnants of the explosive were found at the spot, the possibility of a “chemical explosion” could not be ruled out.

Even as the matter is under investigation, no FIR has been registered so far.

The investigation is also likely to focus on “end-to-end encrypted calls” of active mobile numbers near the embassy. The police have increased security in the Capital after the blast.

No one was injured in the blast, but a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was found near the site. The letter, which was “abusive” in nature, had been sent to the forensic lab to check for fingerprints, the sources said.

Though a National Investigation Agency team also visited the site, the agency’s spokesperson refused to comment on the matter.

