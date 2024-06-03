 Day after poll, clashes erupt in Sandeshkhali : The Tribune India

  Day after poll, clashes erupt in Sandeshkhali

Day after poll, clashes erupt in Sandeshkhali

Day after poll, clashes erupt in Sandeshkhali

Women raise slogans at Nazat in North 24 Parganas. - File photo



PTI

Kolkata, June 2

In less than 24 hours after the elections got over, trouble-torn Sandeshkhali witnessed another round of skirmishes between women and the police on Sunday when cops went there and detained one person in connection with attacks on policemen.

‘Worried’ Governor writes to Mamata

  • West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday said he was worried after getting reports about post-poll violence in Sandeshkhali
  • Bose said he had written to CM Mamata Banerjee asking her to inform him about the action taken against those involved in the incidents of violence in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district

Reacting to the development, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take immediate steps to restore peace in Sandeshkhali.

Local women at Agarhati village in the Sandeshkhali area were involved in a scuffle with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel on Sunday. They blocked roads when police personnel reached there in search of a few persons accused of attacking them on Saturday night, a senior police officer said.

“We have not arrested anyone, but local women have started protesting. Some of our women colleagues are injured. We are trying to talk to them and remove the barricades from the roads,” said an officer in Basirhat police district.

There was an attempt by local women to “abduct” the detained person, but the move was foiled, he said.

“We are trying to bring the situation under control. A large number of the RAF personnel, Quick Response Team and policemen have been deployed,” he said.

In another incident, a BJP worker was killed by a group of men in West Bengal’s Nadia district, with the saffron party pointing fingers at the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The TMC, however, claimed that the killing was a fallout of a family feud.

Police sources said the incident happened at Kaliganj in the northern part of the district when BJP worker Hafijur Sheikh was playing carrom with others on Saturday night.

It is alleged that 10-12 people came on motorbikes and first shot Sheikh and then hacked him, killing him on the spot.

Locals demonstrated for over two hours and did not allow the police to lift the body. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, Governor Bose on Sunday said he was worried after getting reports about post-poll violence in Sandeshkhali.

Bose said he had written to Mamata asking her to inform him about the action taken against those involved in the incidents of violence in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

“I am a bit worried about the situation in Sandeshkhali. From the inputs I have received, I have come to know about attacks on women of Sandeshkhali within hours after the polling was over yesterday. I have written to the CM about the steps taken in this regard,” Bose said.

“If such attacks continue and the inhabitants are tortured, I will open the doors of Raj Bhavan for them to come and stay here. They will be provided safe shelter here,” he added.

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu