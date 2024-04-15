 Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel

Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel

99% shots thwarted: Israel; G7 condemns ‘brazen attack’ | Biden backs Tel Aviv, but says won’t take part in offensive | Indian missions ask citizens to stay calm, no evacuation yet

Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel

An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel. REUTERS



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, April 14

Israel faced an unprecedented attack by Iran late last night, but it and its allies – the US and UK — managed to intercept 99 per cent of the more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its territory mid-air. Regional tensions, however, remain high amid fears of further escalation in the event of a possible Israeli counter-strike.

Iran launched the attack in response to a strike widely blamed on Israel on an Iranian consular building in Syria earlier this month, which killed two Iranian generals. Israel said Iran launched 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and over 120 ballistic missiles.

By Sunday morning, Iran said the attack was over and Israel reopened its air space. “We will build a regional coalition and collect the price from Iran in the way and at the time that suits us,” said a key member of Israel’s War Cabinet, Benny Gantz.

Israel’s Multi-tier defence system helps intercept missiles

Iron Dome forms the base

  • Forms lowest layer, intercepts short-range surface-to-surface rockets simultaneously

David’s Sling in the middle

  • Forms middle layer; tackles mid-range surface-to-surface missiles, large calibre rockets

Arrow-2 tracks missiles

  • Intercepts medium to long-range missiles; ‘Green Pine’ radar tracks missiles 2,400 km away

Arrow-3 for precision

  • Top layer enables longer range, high-altitude interception with precise missile engagements

Eam Jaishankar dials Israeli counterpart

  • S Jaishankar said he spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein. “Took up release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries. Stressed the need for exercising restraint,” he said

Will exact price when time is right: Israel

  • Israeli minister Benny Gantz said they “will exact a price from Iran in response to its missile and drone attack when the time is right”

There’ll be much larger response: Iran

  • Iran too has warned Israel and the US of “a much larger response if there is any retaliation for its mass drone and missile attack on Israel”

UN fears escalation

  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for immediate cessation of hostilities, fearing real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation

Israel’s feat of thwarting the attack was possible with the technology it developed in the past four decades. It has a multilayered air-defence network that includes systems capable of intercepting a variety of threats, including long-range missiles, cruise missiles, drones and short-range rockets.

During these four decades, its allies like the US, helped Israel with funding and technology. By 2020, the total US financial contribution toward the Israel’s Arrow Weapon System exceeded $3.7 billion (almost Rs 30,000 crore).

The air defence shield was tested to the hilt early on Sunday during which the US and UK pitched in with men and machines to counter drones and missiles using their own resources.

Lt Col Peter Leaner, spokesperson for the Israeli Defence Forces, said Iran launched 180 explosive drones, 120 ballistic missiles and 30 cruise missiles.

A statement from the US Department of Defence said, “US forces in the Middle East intercepted dozens of missiles and UAVs en route to Israel, launched from Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.” In London, British PM Rishi Sunak praised pilots of the Royal Air Force pilots confirming that British jets shot down “a number of” drones.

Israel and Iran have for years been engaged in a shadow war marked by incidents like the Damascus strike. But Sunday’s assault, which set off air raid sirens across Israel, was the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity.

Meanwhile, Daniel Hagari, Israeli military spokesman, said none of the drones and cruise missiles reached Israel and that only a few ballistic missiles got through. He said minor damage was caused to an Israeli airbase, but it was functioning. Rescuers said a 7-year-old girl was seriously wounded in southern Israel, apparently in a missile strike, though the police were investigating the circumstances.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu posted on X: “We intercepted. We blocked. Together, we will win.”

Later in the day, Biden convened a G7 meet to coordinate a rebuke to Iran and prevent a wider regional escalation. The G7 meeting, Biden said, was intended "to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack". (With agency inputs)

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Israel


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai; police recover bike

2
World

Israel hails ‘success’ in blocking Iran’s unprecedented attack, US to not participate in any offensive action

3
Punjab

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

4
Haryana

24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada

5
India

Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore

6
Punjab

Former Akali MLA Pawan Tinu joins AAP; likely to be fielded from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

7
Lok Sabha Elections

One nation, one poll, UCC, anti-graft, pro-poor pitch in BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha poll manifesto

8
India

‘First and last warning’: Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility for firing at Salman Khan’s home

9
World

Explained: How Israel's air-defence system successfully intercepted 99% of over 300 Iranian drones, missiles

10
Trending

‘Aaj gaadi tera bhai chalayega’: Rohit Sharma turns Mumbai Indians team bus driver

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel

Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel

99% shots thwarted: Israel; G7 condemns ‘brazen attack’ | Bi...

Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy

Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy

New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...

Saffron party bets big on middle class, 31% of population

BJP bets big on middle class, 31% of population

It’s official, Channi to fight from Jalandhar

It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar

Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...

Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto

Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto

Simultaneous polls, UCC, CAA promised | NRC, MSP skipped


Cities

View All

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

Man wanted in three cases lands in police net

Main roads in city to be lit up with new LED lights by Amritsar MC

SAD stands for amity in Punjabi society, says Anil Joshi

Pensioners to oppose AAP candidates in poll

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Fire near Panchkula petrol station keeps admn on toes

School buses won’t ply today: Panchkula operators

Senior leaders of Congress, AAP to chalk out election strategy today

Bansal’s aide to enter fray

On Ambedkar Jayanti, AAP vows to ‘save’ Constitution

On Ambedkar Jayanti, AAP vows to ‘save’ Constitution

BJP manifesto a ‘jumla patra’: AAP minister

BJP must back off, will continue to run govt from jail: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Constituency Watch South Delhi: Poor roads, water shortage among major concerns

Dispute over water, minor kills woman

Real issues confronting city put on back burner

Real issues confronting city put on back burner

Tinu backstabbed party workers, says SAD

2 youths electrocuted in Nakodar

2 held with 20 kg poppy husk

Open house: What steps should state govt take to ensure uninterrupted power supply in peak summer months?

Three-year-old girl dies as fire breaks out in house

Three-year-old girl dies as fire breaks out in house

Panj Peer Road: Residents seek action to prevent sewer overflow in upcoming rainy season

Exercising right to vote real tribute to Ambedkar: DC

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP doesn’t practice what it preaches, says Bittu

14 booked for selling plots ‘fraudulently’

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Farmers protest as BJP’s Preneet Kaur attends event at Samana