DCGI issues advisory against digene gel

New Delhi: DCGI Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi has issued an advisory to discontinue the use of antacid digene gel manufactured by Abbott India. IANS
Netaji’s grandnephew Chandra Bose quits BJP
Kolkata: Chandra Bose, grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, quit the BJP on Wednesday over unfulfilled promises. pti
Ready to work as per law: CEC on ‘1 nation, 1 poll’
New Delhi: The ECI is ready to work as per law, said CEC Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday in context of ‘one nation, one poll’.
Supreme Court protects Editors Guild members from arrest over Manipur reports
Bench seeks status report on arms recovery, wants rations st...
Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court
Raps police for ‘sorry state of affairs’