Death toll in Kerala blasts rises to four

PTI

Kochi, November 5

The death toll from the blasts that occurred at a Christian religious gathering near here a week ago has risen to four, after a 61-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries.

The victim was identified as Moly Joy from Kalamassery, and died at a private hospital in the early hours of Monday, a hospital spokesperson said.

She had suffered over 70 per cent burns in the blast that occurred at a religious gathering on October 29 and was on ventilator support.

The woman was initially treated at another private hospital and later shifted to Ernakulam Medical Center, he said.

A 12-year-old girl named Libina from Malayattoor in Ernakulam district had also succumbed to her injuries on October 30 at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital.

Two women who were part of the gathering were killed on the day of the incident.

Over 50 people were injured, some seriously, during the multiple blasts at the international convention centre in Kalamassery, near this port city of Kerala.

They had gathered for the final day of a three-day long prayer meeting organised by the followers of Jehovah's Witnesses.

A few hours after the incident, a man claiming to be an estranged member of Jehovah's Witnesses surrendered before the police in Thrissur district, claiming he carried out the multiple blasts.

The police later recorded his arrest.

#Kerala