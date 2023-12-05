 Death toll rises to 12; boats and tractors used in rescue efforts in rain-hit Chennai : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Death toll rises to 12; boats and tractors used in rescue efforts in rain-hit Chennai

Death toll rises to 12; boats and tractors used in rescue efforts in rain-hit Chennai

11 others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents

Death toll rises to 12; boats and tractors used in rescue efforts in rain-hit Chennai

A commuter on a flooded road after heavy rainfall owing to Cyclone Michaung in Chennai on Tuesday. PTI Photo



PTI

Chennai, December 5

A dozen people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in and around the city while personnel on fishing boats and farm tractors were engaged in rescuing stranded people on Tuesday. The city and adjoining districts faced relentless rains on Monday as the severe cyclonic storm Michaung loomed over the north coastal areas of Tamil Nadu.

11 others, who sustained injuries in rain-related incidents, were receiving treatment in various hospitals, officials said.

Several District Disaster Response Teams (DDRT) were formed to carry out relief work in all rain-affected areas across the city.

In Muthialpet locality in the city’s outskirts, 54 families were rescued, and a woman who had just given birth was relocated to a safer place from Saligramam in the city.

More than 250 people from low-lying areas found refuge at a school camp in Kotturpuram. Additionally, 22 passengers stranded after their local bus got stuck in rainwater, were transferred to a relief camp set up at the Middle School in Pallavaram.

Since Tuesday morning, most parts of Chennai experienced a respite from rains, allowing officials to focus on rescue and relief operations in affected areas.

During a press conference at the Chennai Corporation headquarters on Tuesday morning, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that relief measures were being undertaken on a war footing.

Stalin mentioned that across the nine affected districts, including Chennai, a total of 61,666 relief camps were established. Approximately 11 lakh food packets and one lakh milk packets have been distributed so far, he said.

The Chennai Corporation has brought in 5,000 workers from other districts for flood mitigation works in the city. These workers utilised farm tractors and fishing boats in flooded areas such as Periamet and other parts of north Chennai for rescue operations and distributing relief materials.

Residents in areas like suburban Tambaram, Ashok Nagar, Kattupakkam, and Perungudi complained about the lack of power restoration despite the rain ceasing for several hours.

Mukesh Chordia, a resident of Ashok Nagar, mentioned that although water had receded from the main roads in the area, power supply had not been restored.

Press Trust of India (PTI) Chennai’s Deputy News Editor Annie Thomas residing in Koymabedu near the city’s main outstation bus terminus said, “Last time (2015), after three days of being stuck due to waterlogging, we waded out in thigh-level water and stayed in serviced apartment for a day, then at a friend’s place for two days.” Thomas added, “This time our apartment complex is once again surrounded by water. We are on the second floor. There is no power supply and I am conserving the charge on my phone as much as possible. I don’t know how long tap water supply will last.” Chief Minister M K Stalin informed reporters that the power situation was being restored in phases. He noted that the handling of the situation was far better compared to the 2015 floods when the AIADMK was in power.

Stalin pointed out that the 2015 floods were caused by an unplanned release of one lakh cusecs from the Chembarambakkam reservoir in the city’s outskirts into the Adyar river, leading to man-made floods. He said that the current situation, natural floods caused by torrential rains, was efficiently managed by the state.

He explained that during the current spell of rains, only a maximum of 8,000 cusecs of water was released into the Adyar and Cooum rivers from the Chembarambakkam reservoir in a planned manner.

Among the 12 people who lost their lives in rain-related incidents were a 60-year-old woman in Foreshore Estate and a 48-year-old man who worked as a head constable at the Integral Coach Factory police station, according to an official release.

Further detailing the DDRT’s measures, the official release mentioned the rescue of                                                                                                                       three individuals trapped when a makeshift generator room collapsed due to heavy rains. Additionally, three members of a family were safely evacuated after their house was submerged in water in Adyar.

The release also noted the closure of nearly 16 subways due to inundation and the removal of fallen trees at 60 locations.

Meanwhile, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T Mano Thangaraj stated that the production of five lakh milk units at the Ambattur dairy of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Ltd, popularly known as ‘AAVIN,’ was affected as the factory was completely submerged due to rainfall.

Thangaraj added that the AAVIN dairies in Sholinganallur and Madhavaram were operating at full capacity, supplying milk to Chennai from factories located in other districts.

He assured, “A sufficient amount of milk and milk products are available,” while urging retail outlets to cooperate in distributing milk to consumers.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Four Indian-origin men wanted in Canada for aggravated assault

2
Punjab

Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale's nephew, dies in Pakistan

3
Diaspora

UK tables tougher visa rules for foreign workers, clampdown on bringing families

4
India

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

5
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign

6
India

Biden's top official visits India, discusses 'plot' to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

7
Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

8
Punjab

Cancellation report prepared in case against singer Honey Singh, High Court told

9
Punjab

Paramjit Dhadi, close associate of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Rode, held in Amritsar

10
Punjab

Central board flags 'over-extraction' of groundwater in Punjab, Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Top News

Michaung crosses Andhra Pradesh coast, to weaken into cyclonic storm

Michaung crosses Andhra Pradesh coast, to weaken into cyclonic storm

While making landfall, the eye of the storm was situated nea...

Anumula Revanth Reddy set to become Telangana CM

Revanth Reddy set to become Telangana CM

The formal announcement will be made after a meeting being h...

With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet

With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet

He had called the December 6 meeting of the bloc after the p...

INDIA bloc meeting postponed—what is the future of opposition alliance

INDIA bloc meeting postponed—what is the future of opposition alliance

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance was announc...

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief shot dead in Jaipur

On camera: Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi shot dead at Jaipur home, one assailant killed in exchange of fire

Assailants went to Gogamedi’s house on pretext of meeting hi...


Cities

View All

Bhai Vir Singh museum fails to catch tourists’ attention

Bhai Vir Singh museum in Amritsar fails to catch tourists' attention

Firing at BJP leader’s car in Vallah, case registered

Remembering Sam Bahadur’s imprints on Amritsar

Envoys from five countries to take part in PITEX

Woman SI loses purse to snatchers

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: 53 per cent cases of crime against women in Chandigarh left pending

NCRB report 2022: Surge in cases involving minors reported in Chandigarh

Post of SSP (Traffic): Chandigarh sends panel to Home Ministry

Punjab Civil Medical Service Association joins ministerial staff stir for OPS, pay arrears

Despite rain, Capital’s air quality stays ‘very poor’

Despite rain, Capital’s air quality stays ‘very poor’

NCRB Report-2022: Delhi, Haryana most unsafe for women

Top court extends Jain’s interim bail till Dec 11

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

Shah to inaugurate ABVP conference

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Top cop announces merger of traffic, PCR wings in city

SAD, SGPC protest firing on gurdwara premises

UP native arrested with 1 kg of opium

district to have 38 model fair price shops by month-end, says DC

~58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

Rs 58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

5 gangsters held, 8 pistols seized

MC, firm turn waste tyres into planters

Automated driving centre remains shut due to ministerial staff strike, visitors hit

Remove illegal hoardings in15 days or face action: MC

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

Patiala Admn, Punjabi University sign MoU

Patiala: No salary for 2 months, Punjabi University teachers miffed

‘Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal’ staged

MLA inaugurates solar power system