Debate on Bills replacing IPC, CrPC likely in Lok Sabha this week

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 10

The Lok Sabha is expected to take up for discussion this week the three new legislations namely Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Bill and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to replace the Indian Penal Code (1860), the Indian Evidence Act (1872) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (1898), respectively.

With the Opposition having raised a slew of objections to the proposed legislations in the parliamentary panel’s reports on the Bills, which were adopted last month, the Parliament proceedings are likely to witness a lot of drama during the discussion. Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to the discussions on the legislations. Despite opposition to the legislations, the government is keen to get the three Bills passed during the ongoing winter session.

