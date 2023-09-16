Deceased Indian student Jaahnvi Kandula to get degree posthumously in Washington

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 15

Indian student Jaahnvi Kandula who was killed in a road accident on January 23 in US’ Seattle will be awarded her degree posthumously.

The Northeastern University in Washington, where she was a student, made the announcement saying it plans to award Jaahnvi the degree posthumously and present it to her family.

“As many of you know, our student Jaahnvi Kandula was killed when she was struck by a police cruiser near Northeastern Seattle campus. In the days following the tragedy, our Seattle campus community together joined in a vigil of solidarity and remembrance. At the time, our Dean Dave Thurman wrote of Jaahnvi’s tremendous engagement noting that all on our Seattle campus “loved her bubbly laugh, sense of humour and infectious personality. Her loss will be felt deeply by students, staff and faculty.”

The university also said in its remarks that it hoped for justice in the matter to prevail.

It also announced a mental health helpline to aid students get past the stress and trauma caused by the tragedy.

“This week, Jaahnvi’s friends and loved ones are enduring the additional pain of new developments related to this tragedy. Callous and insensitive remarks by a Seattle police officer have become public, reopening wounds and deepening our collective heartbreak,” the university added.

