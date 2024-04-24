Decide on sanction to prosecute accused by May 2: High Court to Bengal

PTI

Kolkata, April 23

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal Chief Secretary to decide by May 2 on the grant of sanction for the prosecution of former public servants arrested by the CBI in the 2016 school job case, which saw the cancellation of over 25,500 appointments. A Division Bench said in the event the Chief Secretary failed to comply with this order, the court would be constrained to initiate appropriate proceedings against him.

Another Division Bench of the high court on Monday cancelled 25,753 appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal Government-sponsored and aided schools, declaring null and void the recruitment process of the State-Level Selection Test (SLST), 2016, by the School Service Commission.

