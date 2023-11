Deepfake video: Delhi Police write to Meta for user's Net account details

PTI

New Delhi, November 11

The Delhi Police have written to Meta to provide the URL of the account from which the deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna was shared on social media.

The move came a day after the city police filed an FIR in connection with the incident.

According to a police officer, the Delhi Police have also sought the information of the people who shared the fake video on the social media.

“We have written to Meta to access the URL ID of the account from which the video was generated,” an officer privy to the investigations said.

An FIR in the matter was registered under Sections 465 (forgery) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

He said a dedicated team of officers had been constituted to crack the case. The Delhi Commission for Women had on Friday sent a notice to the city police in connection with the video, seeking action against the people involved.

#Meta #Social Media