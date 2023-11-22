Deepfakes: Govt summons top tech firms tomorrow

New Delhi, November 21
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has summoned top social media companies for a meeting with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on November 23 over deepfake content.
The meeting comes after the Ministry issued an advisory to these platforms, urging them to take stronger action against AI-generated deepfake content.
Some intermediaries have responded to the advisory, outlining the measures they take to combat deepfakes, but the government believes they should be doing more. In the upcoming meeting, to be chaired by Vaishnaw, the government will release a standard operating procedure (SOP) outlining how social media giants should address the deepfake challenge within their platforms.
The government’s advisory sent to social media platforms a few days ago sternly warned them that failing to promptly remove deepfake content from their platforms could lead to consequences, such as losing safe harbour (immunity) provisions. The provisions grant legal protection to Internet platforms against user-generated content.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be...
North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try
US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risk...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days, says Govt
Don’t sensationalise OPs, TV channels told
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...
Manipur clashes ‘political problem’; violence will continue until 4,000 looted arms recovered: Eastern Army Commander
More than 180 people have lost their lives in Manipur ethnic...