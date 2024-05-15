New Delhi, May 15
India on Wednesday said it is "deeply saddened" over the death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (retd), the Indian national who was working with the UN in Gaza.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York as well as its mission in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all assistance in the repatriation of the mortal remains of Kale to India.
Kale was killed as the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack in Gaza's Rafah region on Monday.
"We are deeply saddened by the death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (retd), Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) in Gaza on May 13," the MEA said.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones," it said.
"Our Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and our Missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all assistance in the repatriation of mortal remains to India and continue to be in touch with relevant authorities regarding the investigation into the incident," the MEA said in a statement.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN had informed Israel of movement of killed former Indian Army officer
US calls incident ‘incredibly disturbing’
Jilted lover in Karnataka stabs woman to death for 'rejecting' love proposal
A case of murder has been registered against the accused
Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, declares his arrest ‘invalid’
Purkayastha has been in custody under the Unlawful Activitie...
Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab for campaigning on Thursday; to take out roadshow in Amritsar
After the roadshow, Kejriwal will also pay obeisance at the ...
Deeply saddened: India on death of retired Colonel Kale in Gaza
The MEA says India's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York...