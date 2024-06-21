Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande perform yoga in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura

ANI

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), June 21

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Friday participated in a yoga session along with Army personnel here on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

"I would like to extend my wishes on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2024. It is being celebrated throughout the world with great fervour. It is a matter of pride that the world has adopted this cultural heritage. The reason for its popularity is that it has become a symbol of a healthy lifestyle," Rajnath Singh said.

"Despite the progress in technology and infrastructure, people are living a stressful life. People have become more isolated. Earlier, there used to be joint families but now there are nuclear families. With the growing importance of social media, it has put more pressure on young minds. Anxiety and depression have become very common. Physical activities have reduced which has resulted in diabetes, blood pressure and obesity. Instead of depending on medicines to cure these diseases, it is better to practice yoga," the Defence Minister said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept the concept of yoga in front of the world and everyone adopted it.

"While there are clashes taking place in the world, we believe in collaboration and cooperation. This year the theme of yoga is “Yoga for Self and Society”. Yoga word means to combine. Through yoga, the importance of meditation also spread to the world. Yoga keeps the body physically as well as mentally fit. Yoga helps to combat unnecessary aggression. The Army also resembles the characteristics of a true yogi," Singh said.

Army troops performed yoga in eastern Ladakh and icy heights on the northern frontier on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday.

This year's event underscores yoga's profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society", emphasises yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations headquarters in New York.

